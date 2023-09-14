Petrol, Diesel Price Today: From Bengaluru To Noida, Check Fuel Cost In Your City

Based on the daily 6 a.m. price updates provided by oil marketing companies, major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have witnessed no alterations in petrol and diesel prices, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63

Diesel: Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru



Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh



Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Gurugram



Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Lucknow



Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Noida



Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 108.22

Diesel: Rs 93.48

The pricing of fuels in India falls under the regulation of the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and price caps. The central government manages the collection of excise duty, while the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) is the responsibility of individual states. As a result of varying VAT rates imposed by each state, fuel prices may diverge accordingly.