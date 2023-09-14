Dosa To Chicken Biryani-7 Popular Indian Dishes For Sunday Brunch

Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of dishes perfect for a Sunday brunch. Here are seven popular Indian dishes you can consider for your Sunday brunch:



If you're looking for a more indulgent brunch option, consider biryani. It's a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with mutton or chicken, aromatic spices, and saffron.



Dis a South Indian delicacy. It's a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter. You can serve it with coconut chutney and sambar.

If you prefer non-vegetarian options, egg curry is a flavorful choice. It's made with boiled eggs simmered in a spicy tomato-based gravy and is often served with rice or bread.



Palak Paneer is a creamy spinach and cottage cheese curry that's rich in flavor and pairs well with naan or rice for a wholesome brunch.



Aloo Paratha is a North Indian favorite. It's a stuffed flatbread with a spiced potato filling and is typically served with yogurt, pickle, and sometimes butter or ghee.

This is a popular vegetarian appetizer that can also be a brunch dish. It consists of marinated and grilled paneer cubes, colourful bell peppers and onions.'



Chole Bhature is a North Indian dish consisting of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and indulgent brunch option.