G20 Summit: Bulletproof Limousines, Cctvs With Face Recognition Tech Among Multiple Security Measures Deployed

Leaders from Japan, Australia, France and Germany are also among those expected to attend, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing criticism from the West for the war in Ukraine, has said he will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A day before the G20 Summit in India, PM Modi will attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Jakarta on 6-7 September, focusing on trade and security ties.

As many as 130,000 security personnel, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, will reportedly be deployed as India is set to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. G20 Summit arrangements will be a showcase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's growing presence on the world stage.

According to reports, around 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces personnel will be clad not in the khaki, but in blue. Among the 45,000 are also commandos who can rappel down helicopters and those who will act as personal security officers with precision driving skills, helping India fulfil the duty of protecting its guests.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed an array of resources, including fighter jets, drones, counter-drone systems, air defence missiles, and airborne surveillance platforms. This operation is on a larger scale compared to the security measures taken for the Republic Day parade. The IAF has identified three potential threats: slow-moving small drones launched locally, missiles, and even the possibility of planes like those used in the 9/11 attacks.

News agency Reuters said that the Narendra Modi government has also leased 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of Rs18 crore for ferrying leaders. During the weekend summit, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded and access to the city will be regulated. An official said theis bringing in over 20 aircraft over a week-long period around the summit.

Staqu, the AI research firm, specialising in extracting information from unstructured data like images and audio has installed software in all CCTVs monitoring Delhi's borders. It will identify known criminals and help authorities stop them from entering the national capital.

Security control rooms are being set up at the venue – the sprawling and refurbished Pragati Maidan – and special security arrangements have been made at key hotels such as the ITC Maurya Hotel, wherePresident Joe Biden will stay.