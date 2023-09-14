Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Says Pragyan Rover Put Into ‘Sleep Mode’, May Wake Up On Sept 22

The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) are the rover's two payloads. The payloads that use the lander to relay data to the Earth are disabled. "The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023," ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read |

G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

The Pragyan rover will serve as India's lunar ambassador for all time if it does not experience a "successful awakening".

The Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander had been working in tandem to gather valuable scientific data. The APXS and LIBS payloads are designed to analyze the elemental and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks.

Also Read |

Aditya-L1 successfully separated from PSLV after solar mission launch: ISRO chief S Somanath

After the Vikram lander's successful landing, the Pragyan lunar rover was launched.

On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the Moon's surface. India became just the fourth nation, thanks to the mission, to make a soft landing on the moon's surface.