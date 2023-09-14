Kanchipuram Saree To Banarasi-8 Must-Have Saris This Festive Season

The selection of sarees for the festive season often depends on personal style, regional preferences, and the occasion.



Kanjivaram sarees are celebrated for their vibrant colours and exquisite silk quality. They often feature temple-inspired motifs and heavy borders, making them ideal for festivals.



Banarasi sarees from Varanasi are renowned for their luxury and intricate zari work. They are perfect for grand celebrations and weddings.



A traditional silk marvel, adorned with intricate motifs. Symbolizes Assam's heritage and craftsmanship, a timeless classic.

Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha are known for their unique tie-dye patterns and traditional motifs. They are a beautiful choice for celebrating regional festivals.



Mysore silk sarees from Karnataka are known for their soft silk fabric and minimalistic yet elegant designs. They are suitable for festive occasions.

Tant sarees from West Bengal are known for their light and comfortable cotton fabric, ideal for hot and humid festive days.

Bandhani sarees, also known as tie-dye sarees, are colourful and cheerful. These sarees from Rajasthan and Gujarat are great for celebrating lively and vibrant festivals.

Paithani sarees from Maharashtra are recognized for their peacock motifs and intricate pallu designs. They are elegant and make a statement, suitable for special occasions.