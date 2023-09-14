Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi Hospital With Mild Fever

This comes days after the 76-year-old Congress leader and MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bareli returned from a trip to Srinagar in Kashmir.



Earlier, on January 12, 2023, she was brought into the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for treatment of a viral respiratory illness.

She was discharged from the hospital on January 17, 2023.

On March 2, 2023, Sonia Gandhi was once more hospitalised to the same hospital owing to a fever.

The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson recently attended the Opposition's INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai on August 31.

She was there with her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.