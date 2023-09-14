Cauvery Issue: HD Deve Gowda Urges Unity Over Issue

Despite his health concerns, Deve Gowda expressed his willingness to cooperate and refrained from commenting on the Irrigation Minister's behavior.



He highlighted his long-standing struggle for Cauvery water rights and called for the Cauvery River Water Authority to gather essential data on water availability, crops, and drinking water needs in each state.

Regarding speculations about JDS MLAs defecting to other parties, both HD Deve Gowda and the president of Janata Dal C.M Ibrahim dismissed such rumours. They emphasized the loyalty of JDS MLAs and their commitment to the party's stability.



Deve Gowda also discussed preparations for local body elections and the importance of keeping the regional party intact amidst the influence of national parties.