Kerala: Three Men Arrested For Misbehaving With Woman Passenger Inside Train In Kannur

Until the train arrived in Kannur, the woman claims the accused started harassing her, and they did so again at Valapattanam. She then pulled

the chain and stopped the train. The youths

were apprehended by other passengers and afterward handed over to the railway police. They were arrested for causing disturbance and nuisance inside the train.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night (Sep 2), another case of stone pelting on a train was reported in Kerala. Miscreants threw stones on the Netravati Express between Kumbala and Upala in Kasaragod. The glass of the S2 coach

was broken by the stone that struck the door's window pane. The incident took place around 8.45 pm. However, no one was injured in the incident.

In the past, the Vande Bharat, Ernad Express, and Rajdhani Express between Kannur and Kasaragod region have all been attacked with stones. In the majority of these instances, the Railway Protection Force was effective in apprehending those behind it.

