Why Was Kareena Kapoor Asked To Quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' By Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel Reveals Secret

ALSO READ: 'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

Rakesh Roshan informed Ameesha Patel of his decision to replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie due to creative disagreements, she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She continued by underlining how unexpected this choice was and how the film's set was already set up when Kareena was asked to leave. The 47-year-old believes Kareena didn't voluntarily leave the project. She was asked to quit the movie, according to Mr Rakesh Roshan, because of differences in their artistic vision. It's interesting to note that Hrithik's mother, Pinky Aunty, who is Rakesh uncle's wife, expressed disbelief at the turn of events, she said.

The actress from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' remembers how a substitute for the leading lady had to be found in just three days after the set was ready. Everyone was quite worried, according to her, because it was Hrithik's debut and a huge sum was spent on the set. Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan were introduced to Bollywood through the movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. The film became an overnight hit. Kareena, on the other hand, went on to star in 'Refugee', her debut film with Abhishek Bachchan. At the box office, the movie bombed.

ALSO READ: 'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details