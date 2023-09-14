Who Was Heath Streak, The Zimbabwe Cricket Legend Who Passed Away On September 3?

"On Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, in the early hours of the morning, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children leftto be with the angels. He departed from his home, where he had wished to spend his final days, surrounded by family and cherished loved ones. Heath was embraced with love and tranquillity, and he did not take his leave alone. Our souls are forever united, Streaky. Until we reunite," Nadine Streak expressed on Facebook.

During his illustricricket career, Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs from 1993 to 2005, amassing over 450 international wickets.

Heath Streak, the first Zimbabwean bowler to achieve 100 wickets in ODIs, was renowned for his exceptional all-round abilities as a fast-medium bowler and a skilled lower-order batsman. He also held the distinction of being the first cricketer from Zimbabwe to achieve 100 wickets in both Test and ODI formats.

Streak was no slouch with the bat either, amassing 1990 runs in Tests and 2943 runs in ODIs during his career. He notched up one century and 24 half-centuries. Making his debut in 1993, Streak continued to represent his country until 2005. His final international appearance for Zimbabwe was in September 2005 during a Test match against India at the Harare Sports Club. Streak also showcased his cricketing talents in England, where he played county cricket for Hampshire and Warwickshire.

After retiring from professional play, Streak ventured into coaching and worked with variteams and franchises. He served as the bowling coach for Bangladesh's national cricket team and later assumed the position of head coach. However, his coaching career took a regrettable turn in 2021 when he received an eight-year ban from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his involvement in corrupt practices.