Salma Hayek SEXY Photos: Actress Celebrates Her 57Th Birthday In HOT Red Bikini On The Beach With Seagulls

Salma Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday, September 2. To mark this special day in her life, the Mexican-American actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself enjoying her day on the beach with some seagulls and sunshine.

Hollywood star

Salma Hayek raised the temperature of the waters by donning a sexy red bikini with white details.

The actress Salma Hayek flaunted her curves in a hot bikini which she styled with only sunglasses and a hat.



She captioned the post,“I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precifriends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! "



Salma's fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the actress. One wrote,“Happy birthday ❤️ May you be surrounded by joy and health." Another wrote,“Happy Birthday, you gorgeinspiring woman - lots of love to you @salmahayek."



“Omg this is paradise! Keep up the awesome work @salmahayek," wrote another fan. Another added,“GOAT beauty. Longest prime of beauty in the history."“We will always be here for you queen! happy birthday," one fan commented. One fan wrote,“Happy birthday beautiful woman, keep achieving your goals and looking amazing."



Salma Hayek became popular in the film industry in the 1990s and 2000s with her acting abilities. She recently confessed, however, that in the early days of her career, she struggled to find anyone interested in designing an outfit for her. As a result, at her first premiere, she donned a men's suit.