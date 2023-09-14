BTS Singer V Aka Kim Taehyung's 7-Year-Old Dog, Tan Undergoes Heart Surgeries; Makes Fans Emotional With Post

ALSO READ:

Fans were moved by his admission, and many noted how much more special Taehyung's choice to feature Tan in the artwork for his new album, Layover, had become as a result. Making Yeontan the face of his album is such a noble deed; it ensures that Yeontan will always be remembered in the prettiest way. Yeontan and Taehyung's first album will always be connected. On X (formerly known as Twitter), a BTS fan wished Tan and would spend the most time together.“Taehyung loves yeontan so much he's literally making memories with tan even his first album as soloist, dedicated a whole album for him. This is why we need to do our best too cuz if he wins, tan wins too," another user said.

