Janmashtami 2023: 8 Must Visit Temples Of Lord Krishna In India

Here are some important temples to visit on Krishna Janmashtami this year.



This temple is known for its unique tradition of the Lord appearing with His eyes half-closed. On Janmashtami, the idol is bathed with milk and adorned with new clothes.

This stunning white marble temple is a new addition to Vrindavan's spiritual landscape. Janmashtami is celebrated with grandeur, including abhishekam, special pujas and procession.

The ISKCON temple is a spiritually charged site for Krishna devotees. On Janmashtami, the entire day is filled with devotional activities, kirtans & a grand midnight aarti.



Located in the heart of Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, this temple is the epicenter of Janmashtami celebrations. One must definitely visit to catch a glimpse of Krishna.



Lord Krishna can be seen in his infant form.

The day begins with the "Nirmalya Darshanam" and culminates with a grand feast, known as "Madhuram" on Janmashtami.



Janmashtami in Udupi temple includes the offering of "Muddu Annana" (sweet rice), followed by a grand procession through the town.



On Janmashtami, the temple is adorned with flowers, and the Lord's idol is beautifully decorated. The festival is celebrated with vibrant & colourful procession.

Devotees throng the temple to witness Lord Krishna's birthday celebrations and partake in special rituals and prasadam.