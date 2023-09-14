Musk passes full control to US military on ‘certain amount of Starlink equipment’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk passed the US military total control on a “certain amount of Starlink equipment” and cannot affect any more how the system is being utilized to assist Kiev’s conflict hard works, his biographer has unveiled, alleging that the tech tycoon wanted to conclude his engagement in a project that might “cause a nuclear war.”



Talking to a US news agency’s writer David Ignatius in a meeting issued on Wednesday, Musk biographer Walter Isaacson was inquired around the billionaire’s verdicts about Starlink, a cluster of satellites made to give international internet access as well as phone service, which has been employed by the Ukrainian military as well.



Musk was at first “critically supportive” of Kiev and permitted almost-total access to the Starlink system, as stated by Ignatius, who questioned why the businessperson finally became “very nervous” and started limiting the scale of the satellites, involving in touchy districts like Crimea.



“I've talked to him during this whole thing, and there was late one night, he said, ‘Why am I in this war?’ He said, ‘I, you know, created Starlink so people could chill and watch Netflix movies and play video games. I did not mean to create something that might cause a nuclear war,’” Isaacson said.

MENAFN14092023000045015839ID1107066120