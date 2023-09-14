Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From Contestants To Theme To Guests, Know All About Nagarjuna's Reality Show

List of contestants:



Shakeela

Aata Sandeep

Kiran Rathod

Abbas

Shobha Shetty

Vishny Priya

Gautham Krishna

Pratysha

Bhole Shavali

Jabardast Mahesh

Mahesh Archant

Amardeep Chowdry

Damini Bhatla

Farzana

Tasty Teja Subhashree Rayguru

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7:



Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will be bigger and better, with more fun, the team promises in their thrilling announcement video. In the trailer, Nagarjuna boldly states that the upcoming season would be 'Ulta-Pulta,' which is completely different from what Bigg Boss Telugu has been so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Guests:



The main guests for the reality show's launch are anticipated to be actors Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty. The stars were invited to the show to promote their new movie, Kushi and Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty.



Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Theme:



After the intriguing trailer released a while ago, viewers' anticipation for this year's Bigg Boss have risen. The teaser indicated that the theme for Season 7 will be Ulta-Pulta. As a result, nothing appears to be certain this time. Even if the presence of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the show's host remains unchanged from previseasons, the actor will return for yet another season.



The participants will be sent inside the Ulta-Pulta home, where the fun will begin. Ulta-Pulta, according to available information from a Sakshi news story, might be something along the lines of having two different residences and an interchange of participants.



The show will premiere on the Star Maa Channel on September 9 at 9 p.m. The daily episodes will be available on Disney PHotstar simultaneously.