Head Of Groundbreaking Design Brand Poasana Wins Two 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine Ceo Awards

Sound is an integral part of life that can easily overwhelmand affect our well-being. Based in Malmö, Poasana is a pioneering Swedish design company that transforms acoustics with cutting-edge sound absorbers to revolutionise the way people interact with sound in modern homes. The brand creates stylish, customisable and effective sound absorption boards and sound clouds to help improve interior acoustics and reduce noise levels.

Visionary CEO and entrepreneur Patricia Möller has redefined the essence of interior design in both living and working spaces, reshaping both sound and space. Driven by an ambitimission to cultivate acoustic environments that enhance the quality of life and overall well-being, her interior design company has now emerged as a trailblazer by seamlessly combining the realms of auditory and visual aesthetics.

Poasana's dedication to sustainability permeates not only its products but its very ethos. Handcrafted in Sweden, these beautiful sound absorbers often incorporate recycled materials sourced from local furniture industries.

As a female entrepreneur, Patricia Möller's story also serves as an inspiration to other women, and she's a prolific speaker on the hurdles encountered by female business leaders. To learn more about her story so far, along with details of Poasana's comprehensive range of innovative soundproofing products and design portfolio, visit the company website -

