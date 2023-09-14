Finastra Launches Compliance As A Service To Help Banks Combat Financial Crime For Instant Payments

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Finastra , a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, today announced the launch of its new payment solution, Finastra Compliance as a Service

on Microsoft Azure. The service includes Fincom's

real-time AML (Anti-Money Laundering) transaction screening and ThetaRay 's AI-powered transaction monitoring as a pre-integrated packaged solution with Finastra Payments To Go . The end-to-end solution, based on technology proven at many of the world's leading financial institutions, enablesand European banks to streamline and automate compliance processes to effectively deliver instant payments. The service will soon be integrated with Finastra Global PAYp.

Finastra Compliance as a Service helps banks take advantage of, and comply with, a range of instant payment infrastructures, including the FedNow service in theand TIPS in Europe, while mitigating the increased risks of financial crime. With real-time compliance screening by Fiand real-time AI-powered transaction monitoring from ThetaRay, the service will allow financial institutions to accelerate business growth, increase risk coverage and reduce operational costs.

"The introduction of any new payment rail brings new risks, and especially when that rail operates in real-time," said Mike Vigue, Chief Product Officer, Payments at Finastra. "We are building on the success of Payments To Go for instant payments by providing accurate and efficient compliance capabilities at a reduced total cost of ownership. By pre-integrating Fiand ThetaRay with our solutions, our customers will reduce the time and risks of launching instant payment services while benefiting from a new level of security, scalability and flexibility. Finastra is committed to helping banks keep pace with customer, industry and regulatory demands through payments innovation, bringing together our ecosystem of partners to deliver a best-of-breed service."

"By delivering relevant value-added payment risk solutions as a service, we will help banks to improve speed-to-market and ensure our customers stand to benefit from the ongoing evolution in enabling capabilities like AI and Machine Learning," added Radha Suvarna, Head of BaaS and Value-Added Payment Solutions at Finastra.

Payments To Go is an end-to-end SaaS payment processing solution that enables banks to deliver instant and flexible digital payments faster and more efficiently. Financial institutions can subscribe to the solution through Microsoft Azure Marketplace for convenient billing through one single invoice. Integrated with Finastra's Financial Messaging Gateway, Payments To Go provides frictionless, more affordable and direct access to the TIPS and FedNow networks, among others. Combined with specialist compliance services from Fiand ThetaRay, Finastra Compliance as a Service harnesses the power of AI and ML to provide on-the-spot compliance checks for optimal operational efficiency for instant payments.

