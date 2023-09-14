Niger indicts France of deploying units in lands for possible attack

(MENAFN) Niger's fresh temporary administration has indicted France of deploying its units and "large quantities of war material" to the area under bracing for a possible attack to unseat the putsch presidents.



As stated by Niger's new army officials, the French armed forces have been sent to many West African nations as measure of the arrangements for a military raid, with the cooperation of the regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Niger.



Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a representative for Niger’s overthrow presidents as well as its new brief administrations, made the declaration on state television.



In a statement recited on national television, the military officers, who overthrown Leader Mohamed Bazoum in late July, restated their request for the leaving of French units from Nigerian lands as well.



The communique by Niger has asked for "national and international opinion to witness the consequences of this aggressive, underhanded, and contemptuous attitude adopted by France."

MENAFN14092023000045015839ID1107066101