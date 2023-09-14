Us Outdoor Living Products Market Trends For 2023 Revealed

Despite a 5.1% predicted decline in demand, 2023 levels remain notably above pre-pandemic figures

The Outdoor Living Products Market Report 2023" suggests a 5.1% decline in demand, amounting to $41 billion. However, despite this drop, 2023 spending levels are significantly higher than those of 2020 and pre-pandemic years.

The inflationary environment is causing price sensitivity, with consumers valuing quality over low costs. This has, in some instances, led to a rise in prices rather than an increase in sales volume.

DIY (Do It Yourself) culture in home improvement remains popular, thanks to the widespread availability of home improvement guidance. Nevertheless, DIFM (Do It For Me) landscaping services are witnessing a resurgence, albeit hampered by inflation and a labor shortage in the sector.

Product innovation remains a key driver in the market, with a foon sustainability, smart technology, and user-friendly items.

The urban demographic, primarily Millennials, shows a preference for environmentally friendly products. The rise in urban living promotes sales in indoor gardening products and container gardening.

Concerns about air and noise pollution have caused shifts in the outdoor product market, leading to the development of quieter and eco-friendly equipment.

Lot size, largely influenced by geographical location, plays a vital role in purchasing decisions. The trend shows urban residents favoring smaller, quieter equipment. Remodeling remains a significant driver for outdoor living installations, with prefabricated and modular systems making the process easier for homeowners.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the outdoor living market, including detailed insights into factors impacting demand, such as homeownership trends, climate, sustainability, and technological advancements.

Segments covered extensively in the report include:

