Denniston Data Introduces Provider Ranking System (Prs)

The renowned firm offers a Provider Ranking System (PRS) for self-insured employers, health insurance companies, and healthcare providers.
CORCHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Denniston Data, a pioneer in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the launch of its Provider Ranking System (PRS). This innovative system promises to transform healthcare decision-making for self-insured employers, health insurance companies, and healthcare providers across the United States.
Phil Denniston, President & CEO of Denniston Data, stated,“We are elated to introduce Provider Ranking System for our clients. Our Medical Provider Ranking System will enable providers to make informed decisions.”
The implementation of Denniston Data's Medical Provider Ranking System is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. This comprehensive system covers all aspects of healthcare, including doctors, therapists, and ancillary services. The firm aims to streamline the decision-making process and reduce the time spent researching healthcare providers by providing solutions such as the PRS and healthcare pricing guide.
Denniston Data's PRS plays a pivotal role in facilitating telemedicine by offering a comprehensive provider ranking and selection solution. The team at the firm addresses the need for access to accurate data for healthcare professionals. The team collaborates to understand how healthcare expenditures in the United States have reached nearly $4 trillion, accounting for nearly 20% of the country's GDP.
The team at Denniston Data highlights the key features of the Provider Ranking System (PRS). These involve Identifying High-Performing Medical Providers, High-Volume Provider Analysis, Geographic Provider Comparison, and Experience-Based Provider Selection.
PRS is designed to empower healthcare stakeholders with the ability to identify medical providers who consistently deliver exceptional results. This data-driven approach helps improve health outcomes.
In addition, the system empowers users to analyze providers based on procedure volume, allowing for a more precise selection process. Healthcare decision-makers can make informed choices that align with their needs by understanding the magnitude of procedures performed.
The PRS enables the users to compare providers within a specific geographic area. This feature allows users to make localized decisions and access accurate data.
The team at Denniston Data stated that PRS enables users to select providers based on their experience level. The firm is committed to transparency and objectivity in the PRS. The system presents actual data, free from opinions or biases.
The Provider Ranking System at Denniston Data team comprises diverse experts, including medical professionals, software engineers, and web designers.
Pat Whelan, COO and CFO of Denniston Data, added,“With the Provider Ranking System (PRS), we provide our clients with objective, data-driven insights.”
With PRS, Denniston Data prioritizes data-driven insights and empowers stakeholders to make informed choices that benefit self-insured employers, healthcare insurance companies, and healthcare providers.
About Denniston Data -
Denniston Data is a leading healthcare technology company that revolutionizes healthcare decision-making through its innovative Provider Ranking System (PRS). With a commitment to transparency, objectivity, and data-driven insights, Denniston Data empowers self-insured employers, health insurance companies, and healthcare providers to identify high-performing medical providers, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes.
