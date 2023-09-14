Hunter Biden accuses Obama of plagiarism

(MENAFN) Recently uncovered messages from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop have brought to light a conversation dating back to 2010, wherein the then-US Vice Leader Joe Biden's son accused Leader Barack Obama of plagiarism in his speeches. This revelation, initially reported by Fox News, sheds light on a somewhat unusual exchange between father and son.



In September 2010, Hunter Biden initiated an email conversation with his father, pointing out what he perceived as similarities between Obama's recent speech at a union event in Wisconsin and phrases used by Joe Biden during his unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign. Hunter Biden expressed his surprise at the apparent overlap and added a quip about Obama's speech, suggesting, "I’m surprised he didn’t finish with the long walk up a short flight of stairs." This comment alluded to a phrase that had been a part of Joe Biden's campaign rhetoric.



The exchange reflects a moment of candidness within the Biden family, with Hunter raising concerns about the use of his father's speech elements in Obama's address. Joe Biden's response, notably criticizing his boss for lacking "grace," adds an intriguing layer to this episode.

