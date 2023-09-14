White House advises media to intensify scrutiny of republicans in Biden impeachment effort

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that White House lawyers have issued a letter to various prominent US media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times, urging them to adopt a more rigorous and critical approach when scrutinizing Republican lawmakers involved in the impeachment proceedings against US President Joe Biden. The letter, which was acknowledged by CNN and others, has raised eyebrows as it asserts that it is imperative for the media to intensify its examination of House Republicans due to what the White House sees as the initiation of an impeachment inquiry based on falsehoods.



Ian Sams, a representative from the White House Counsel's Office, articulated the administration's viewpoint in the letter, stating that the impeachment efforts by House Republicans should serve as a red flag for news organizations. This call for heightened scrutiny comes in response to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, launching an impeachment endeavor on Tuesday. McCarthy's directive involved instructing committees in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to commence a formal inquiry. He contended that allegations of influence-peddling and solicitation of bribes by the Biden family painted a disturbing picture of a culture of corruption within the Biden administration.

