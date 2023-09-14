(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Washington Post's David Ignatius, Elon Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, revealed a significant development regarding the Starlink project. Isaacson disclosed that Musk has granted the US military complete control over a specific portion of Starlink equipment. This decision effectively severs Musk's influence over how the system is utilized to support Kiev's war efforts. It appears that Musk's motivation behind this move was a desire to disengage from a scheme that he believed held the potential to escalate into a nuclear conflict.



Initially, Musk displayed substantial support for Kiev and provided nearly unrestricted access to the Starlink system for the Ukrainian military. This decision showcased his commitment to aiding their cause. However, over time, Musk's stance shifted, and he began imposing limitations on the range of the Starlink satellites. This change in approach raised questions about the entrepreneur's evolving perspective on the project, particularly in sensitive regions like Crimea. The once "critically supportive" stance towards Kiev had transformed into a more cautious and restrictive approach.

