West must prepare for long conflict in Ukraine, cope with progressively aggressive Russia

(MENAFN) The West must prepare for a long conflict in Ukraine and to cope with a progressively aggressive Russia even when fighting end.



This was declared by the Head of the General Staff of the Czech Army, Karel Rehka, who talked in meeting with a US news agency.



Whereas several Western spokespersons have voiced worries around Ukraine's “slow” counterattack, Rzeha is not at all disappointed by the speed of the Ukrainian development.



"This is how a military offensive looks," he stated. "It is not like a World War Two movie. It takes time."



Generally speaking, in his point of view, there is no capability on both parties to touch their final stated aims in the near future.



"It won’t last a few weeks, it will last for long, probably. And it's important that we keep supporting Ukrainians for a long time."



Rehka pointed out that the Czech Republic even now has arms in its storeroom that it can give to Ukraine.



“We are going through different storages and plans and concepts and trying to identify what more we can provide. We still have some, including some heavy equipment."

