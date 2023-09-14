UEFA starts punitive action with Croatia for hoisting pro-Nazi flag

(MENAFN) UEFA on Wednesday started a punitive action with the Croatian football federation for a pro-Nazi regimen sign in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group match.



In a report, the Croatian Football Federation declared that a FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) spectator informed that a person between the Croatian supporters amid the game with Latvia was witnessed to hoist a flag of the Ustasha regime on many times as the European football's leading group launched a punitive case for discrimination and racism.



Croatia won 5-0 against Latvia in a EURO 2024 qualifying Group D match in Rijeka on September 8th.



With a game in hand, Croatia, who formerly earned a bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is currently leading the group with 10 points.



In the next match, Croatia are going to host their closest competitors Turkey in a crucial game in Osijek on October 12.

