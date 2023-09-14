Hard Seltzer Market Is Anticipated To Expand And Reach Usd 86.64 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global market size of hard seltzer is USD 11.02 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand and reach USD 86.64 Billion by end of 2032. The hard seltzer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Hard Seltzer market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Hard Seltzer market.
Key findings of the Hard Seltzer market study:
Regional breakdown of the Hard Seltzer market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Hard Seltzer vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Hard Seltzer market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Hard Seltzer market.
Key Companies Profiled
Spiked Seltzer Smirnoff Nauti Seltzer White Claw Oskar Blues Truly Oskar Blues Brewery Henry's Pura Still Polar Bon & Viv Nutrl Bud Light Seltzer Corona Seltzer Vizzy Hard Seltzer
Competitive Landscape
The market is at a nascent stage. The new entrants are focusing on launching new products. The key companies are investing in product research with the intent to keep brand popularity intact. Drinks made with natural content are increasingly being adopted by manufacturers. In 2021, Heineken have launched Pure pirana a new hard seltzer brand in Europe which is also available in Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. Koparberg Brewery launched a seltzer brand in the UK which is claimed to be a gluten-free vegan.
The market players are adopting competitive strategies such as mergers, and collaborations with professional marketing firms to introduce their products into the alcoholic beverage market segment. The companies are focusing on providing differentiated products with new tastes and flavors to attract consumer segments underserved by the alcoholic beverage market segment. The Hard Seltzer market share is consolidated in nature.
Hard Seltzer Market: Segmentation
By Raw Material :
Sparkling water Carbonated water Alcohol Fruit flavors others By Type :
ABV Less than 5% ABV More than 5% By Packaging : By Sales Channel :
Online Distributors Hypermarket Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa
Queries addressed in the Hard Seltzer market report:
Why are the Hard Seltzer market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Hard Seltzer market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Hard Seltzer market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Hard Seltzer market?
