Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030 Market Overview:
Automotive Aftermarket Industry size was valued at USD 989.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1286.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for new automotive components, the rising popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles, and the growing adoption of digitalization and technology in the automotive aftermarket. The key players in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry include
These players are investing in research and development, expanding their product portfolio, and acquiring smaller players to maintain their competitive edge. Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 989.34 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 1286.25 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 3%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Chevron Corporation, Ashland, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, BG Products, Infineum International, Afton Chemical Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec Specialty Chemicals, Total, and Lucas Oil Products.
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Drivers Increasing demand for new automotive components
: The growing number of vehicles on the road and the increasing complexity of automotive systems are driving the demand for new automotive components. Rising popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles
: The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles is creating new opportunities for the automotive aftermarket market. These vehicles require different types of components and services than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Growing adoption of digitalization and technology in the automotive aftermarket
: The automotive aftermarket is increasingly adopting digitalization and technology. This is leading to the development of new products and services, such as online marketplaces and predictive maintenance solutions. Increasing disposable income
: The increasing disposable income of consumers is leading to an increase in the demand for automotive aftermarket products and services. Stringent government regulations
: Stringent government regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency are driving the demand for new automotive components and services.
Market Opportunities Emerging markets
: The automotive aftermarket market in emerging markets is growing at a faster rate than the market in developed markets. This is due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road and the increasing disposable income of consumers in these markets. Aftermarket for electric vehicles
: The aftermarket for electric vehicles is a new and growing market. This is due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the need for new components and services for these vehicles. Aftermarket for autonomvehicles
: The aftermarket for autonomvehicles is still in its early stages, but it is a market with a lot of potential. This is due to the increasing popularity of autonomvehicles and the need for new components and services for these vehicles. Online sales
: The online sales of automotive aftermarket products and services are growing rapidly. This is due to the increasing popularity of online shopping and the convenience of buying automotive parts and services online.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.
The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
The gasoline segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for gasoline vehicles in emerging economies. The diesel segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for diesel vehicles in developed economies.
By application, the market is segmented into
4S stores, gas stations, automotive workshops, and e-commerce.
The 4S stores segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of 4S stores in emerging economies. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of online shopping.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Regional Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Industry:
The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automotive aftermarket products in the United States and Canada. Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automotive aftermarket products in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Table of Contents for Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Aftermarket Business
Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry.
Overall, the automotive aftermarket market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for new automotive components, the aging light vehicle fleet, and the growing popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles.
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
