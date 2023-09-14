Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Automotive Aftermarket Industry size was valued at USD 989.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1286.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by the increasing demand for new automotive components, the rising popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles, and the growing adoption of digitalization and technology in the automotive aftermarket. The key players in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry include These players are investing in research and development, expanding their product portfolio, and acquiring smaller players to maintain their competitive edge. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 989.34 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1286.25 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 3% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Chevron Corporation, Ashland, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, BG Products, Infineum International, Afton Chemical Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec Specialty Chemicals, Total, and Lucas Oil Products. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

: The growing number of vehicles on the road and the increasing complexity of automotive systems are driving the demand for new automotive components.: The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles is creating new opportunities for the automotive aftermarket market. These vehicles require different types of components and services than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.: The automotive aftermarket is increasingly adopting digitalization and technology. This is leading to the development of new products and services, such as online marketplaces and predictive maintenance solutions.: The increasing disposable income of consumers is leading to an increase in the demand for automotive aftermarket products and services.: Stringent government regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency are driving the demand for new automotive components and services.

Market Opportunities

: The automotive aftermarket market in emerging markets is growing at a faster rate than the market in developed markets. This is due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road and the increasing disposable income of consumers in these markets.: The aftermarket for electric vehicles is a new and growing market. This is due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the need for new components and services for these vehicles.: The aftermarket for autonomvehicles is still in its early stages, but it is a market with a lot of potential. This is due to the increasing popularity of autonomvehicles and the need for new components and services for these vehicles.: The online sales of automotive aftermarket products and services are growing rapidly. This is due to the increasing popularity of online shopping and the convenience of buying automotive parts and services online.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into



gasoline and diesel.

The gasoline segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for gasoline vehicles in emerging economies. The diesel segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for diesel vehicles in developed economies.

By application, the market is segmented into



4S stores,

gas stations,

automotive workshops, and e-commerce.

The 4S stores segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of 4S stores in emerging economies. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of online shopping.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Industry:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automotive aftermarket products in the United States and Canada. Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automotive aftermarket products in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Aftermarket BusinessAutomotive Aftermarket Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall, the automotive aftermarket market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for new automotive components, the aging light vehicle fleet, and the growing popularity of semi-autonomous, electric, hybrid, and autonomvehicles.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

