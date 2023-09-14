Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market Demand Is Likely To Surge At A 6.5% Cagr By 2032 X Herald

From 2017 to 2021, market demand for Asia Pacific Medical Foods expanded at a ~6% value CAGR, concluding at US$ 5.5 Billion. The increase in overall awareness around medical food has driven the market growth significantly in recent years. The markets in China and South Korea are seeing massive uptake of medical foods and the demand for the same is steadily rising.

Instead of this, the countries are speeding up processes for more imports and also investing in their portfolios to expand in the regional market. The market for medical foods for specific rare diseases is gaining momentum and being prioritized for registration by the governments.

Medical foods are custom-made liquid solutions that are solely intended to cure people who are afflicted with varidisorders. Owing to the nutritional inadequacy across the globe which is a global issue, the demand for the Medical Foods is burgeoning moderately. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the nutritional benefits, medical foods will become more popular.

Which Product Type Segment is expected to lead the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market?

The powder segment held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2021. Higher product availability and longer shelf-life of this type of product have brought about the growth of this segment. Product portfolios of all the major players in the industry mainly consist of powder formulations and are a key factor for a large revenue share.

The liquid product type is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Expansion of product portfolios by medical food players is a key factor contributing to the rapid growth of this segment. The ease of use of liquid formulations for infants and adults alike is also a key factor contributing to the growth of the segment.

Key Segments Covered in the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Industry Survey



By Route of Administration :



Oral Medical Foods Enteral Medical Foods



By Product Type :



Medical Food Pills



Medical Food Powders

Other Medical Food Product Types

By Application :



Chronic Kidney Disease



Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy



Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea



Pathogen Related Infections



Diabetic Neuropathy



ADHD



Depression



Alzheimer's disease



Nutritional Deficiency



Orphan Diseases



Wound Healing



Chronic Diarrhea



Constipation Relief



Protein Booster



Dysphagia Other Diseases



By Sales Channel :



Online Sales



Retail Sales Institutional Sales

Competitive Landscape

Prominent medical foods manufacturers are emphasizing technological innovations to introduce safe and secure medical products. Key manufacturers are incorporating several marketing tactics such as the utilization of different sales channels and using mergers and acquisitions to expand their market size. Some key developments are as follows:



In June 2021, Primavera Capital Group (“Primavera”) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, a world's leading consumer health, nutrition, and hygiene company, to acquire the Greater China business of the Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, a global leading infant formula, and Nutrition Company owned by Reckitt. In May 2022, Nestle Health Science, a business unit of Nestle SA, has agreed to acquire Puravida, a Brazilian nutrition and lifestyle brand that manufactures and markets such applications as drink mixes, and protein powders, nutrition bars, and snacks that are based in São Paulo. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Key players in the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market



Mead Johnson

SHS International Ltd.

Synutra International Ltd.

Milupa Gmbh

Danone

Nestlé

Abbott

FresenKabi AG GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Key Takeaways from Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market Study



Based on the sales channel, the institutional segment captured the largest share of more than 40% over the projected period.

By product type, the oral segment is likely to surge at a CAGR of 6.7% and contributes nearly 35% to the regional revenue during the conjecture period.

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhoea held the largest market share of 15.2% in 2021.

Japan to yield a dollar opportunity worth 1.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% China, & India to flourish at CAGRs of 6.5%, 6.4% respectively until 2032

