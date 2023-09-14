Writer/Producer Paul Carro Unleashes Terrifying Novel“Abject Fear” Just In Time For Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Abject Fear coming October 20.
In the race to cure fear, there will be casualties.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Are you ready to face your worst phobias? Paul Carro, a Horror Writers Association (HWA) member, and imaginative mind behind the critically acclaimed horror novel“The House ,” is poised to haunt the literary world once more with the release of his highly anticipated novel,“Abject Fear.” Set to send shivers down readers' spines, this pulse pounding horror thriller will be unleashed on October 20th, 2023, just in time for Halloween.
Beyond his literary achievements, Carro's talents extend to the silver screen. His screenplay“Penance” sold to legendary producer Michael Phillips, celebrated for his work on cinematic classics like“The sting” and“Mimic.” A producer in his own right, Carro served as a producer on“Operation Repo,” and is developing the film“Hitchcock, Nebraska” with horror-flick director Rolfe Kanefsky attached to direct.
“Abject Fear” delves into the depths of human psychology and fear, offering readers a captivating and spine-tingling experience. The story revolves around a brilliant yet troubled scientist on a quest to cure the most elusive of diseases--fear itself. To achieve this, he assembles a group of scientists each tormented by their own phobias. As they confront their deepest fears in a relentless pursuit of a cure, a nightmarish descent into darkness ensues. One by one, the scientists fall victim to their worst nightmares, leading to a harrowing question: can fear truly be cured?
“Abject Fear” offers a chilling exploration of the intersection between supernatural horror and the very real horrors of addiction, as it reflects on the ongoing drug crisis in America.“Abject Fear” promises to be a must-read for horror enthusiasts and those seeking thought provoking narratives alike. Paul Carro's emergence as a formidable voice in horror literature continues with this spine-tingling release, perfectly timed for Halloween reading.
