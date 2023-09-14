Ed Woytaszek Joins Remtec, A Norwood, Ma-Based Supplier Of Ceramic-Based Electronics Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ed Woytaszek, Remtec product line manager (microwaves & RF)
Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics
Remtec technology is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.
Woytaszek will head up product line management and business development efforts focused on the company's microwaves & RF customer segment Ed knows how to set and meet both technology, market development, and revenue targets. And he knows the technical nuances of both the RF and analog semiconductor design business.” - Brian Buyea, President - RemtecNORWOOD, MA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Remtec Incorporated -- a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components widely applied across the electronics industry – announced today it has hired Ed Woytaszek as microwaves & RF product line manager. In the new post, Woytaszek brings his 15 years of experience to bear on leading the development of new products and technologies suitable for variradar, cellular, IoT, and other wireless OEMs. He'll also lead Remtec's effort to both establish and foster customer relationships in these dynamic, high-potential business segments.
“Ed is already adding value to our team,” said Remtec's president, Brian Buyea.“That's happening because he's handled all aspects of product line management and biz dev for multi-million dollar product lines. He knows how to set and meet both technology, market development, and revenue targets. And he knows the technical nuances of both the RF and analog semiconductor design business, both of which are important to present-day Remtec and our future.”
Prior to joining Remtec, Woytaszek was a product/engineer management consultant for Videology Imaging Corporation, served as Director of Technical Product Marketing for American Science and Engineering, and held several senior product line management posts for electronics companies, including: Microchip Technology, LEDVANCE, E Ink, LoJack Inc., Sharp Electronics, Analog Devics, and MACOM. He earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts (Dartmouth, MA).
According to Buyea, Woytaszek will first be concentrating on ensuring Remtec's microwave and RF customers“grasp the full range of technologies the company offers, as some of them currently only leverage select capabilities.” He'll also be driving innovations that answer demands in the aerospace, defense, medical and wireless industries, such as ever-smaller form factors and ever-more challenging power-management requirements.
###
About Remtec
Operating out of Norwood, MA since its inception in 1990, Remtec Incorporated is an RoHS compliant, ISO 9001:2008 registered and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Learn more at
Sarah Muzyka
Remtec
+1 781-762-9191
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN14092023003118003196ID1107065935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.