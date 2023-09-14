Turkey to extend free trade deal scale with UK

(MENAFN) The scale of the free trade deal among Turkey and the UK is going to be extended, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared in a mutual press meeting with his British peer James Cleverly in Ankara on Wednesday.



"We are about the finalize our preparations," he stated, also mentioning the aim is to vary the two-sided trade capacity, which amounted to approximately USD20 billion in the last year. The present trade deal was inked in December 2020.



He noted that they talked over local as well as global matters as well, such as the Ukraine conflict, re-establishment of the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as the Syria war.



Fidan declared that Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates as well as Qatar are involved in deep talks about the Turkey-Iraq Development Road project.



He stated that latest geopolitical improvements including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war as well as opposition among the United States and China have made fresh trade paths more and more significant.

