Tilerec 2.0: The Next

Following the success of the original TileRec mini voice recorder, which sold over 154,000 units worldwide since its crowdfunding debut in 2019, the team at ATTO DIGITAL is set to introduce TileRec 2.0 on Kickstarter this coming October.

An Overview of TileRec 2.0

The new model, TileRec 2.0, features an updated design within its 1.6-inch square frame. Aimed at a broad user base-including students, professionals, and those interested in high-quality audio recording-the device builds upon the features of its predecessor.

Key Features of TileRec 2.0



USB-C Port : Designed for quick data transfer.

USB-C Earphones : The package includes earphones compatible with the USB-C port.

64 GB Storage Capacity : Enables users to store a significant amount of audio files. File Segmentation Functionality : Allows users to set their recordings into segments ranging from 1 to 60 minutes.

Build Quality

TileRec 2.0 comes with an enhanced build quality that has been tested for shock resistance, even under extreme conditions like being run over by a vehicle.

Compatibility and Security

TileRec 2.0 is compatible with a range of platforms for playback, including Android phones, macOS, Windows, and Linux computers. The device does not emit signals like Bluetooth or WiFi, reducing the chance of interference or unauthorized detection.

Company Background

Founded in 2016, ATTO DIGITAL specializes in mini voice recording technology. The company places a high emphasis on quality, user-friendly design, and leveraging the latest technological innovations.