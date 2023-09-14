One Killed As Russian Troops Fire 433 Shells At Kherson Region In Last 24 Hours

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 82 shelling attacks, firing 433 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, UAVs, ATGMs, tanks and aircraft. The enemy fired 12 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region and the building of an educational institution in the Kherson district.

One person was killed and eight others wounded by Russian shelling, he said.

On September 13, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region, wounding two volunteers and a local woman.