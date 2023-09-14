Child Killed By Russian Shelling In Novodmytrivka, Kherson Region

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram .

After midnight on September 14, the invaders struck the village of Novodmytrivka with artillery. The shells hit a private house and its territory. A six-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries. His 13-year-old brother was hospitalized in sericondition, according to the report.

Three neighbors who tried to help were also wounded.

Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

The Oleshky district prosecutor's office of the Kherson region has launched an investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).