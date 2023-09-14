Thursday, 14 September 2023 12:04 GMT

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Tajikistan (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. At the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a visit to attend the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as the guest of honor, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and other officials.

