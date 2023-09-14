President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Tajikistan (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. At the
invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali
Rahmon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a visit to attend the 5th
Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as the
guest of honor, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Dushanbe
International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan
Kokhir Rasulzoda and other officials.
