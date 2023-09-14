Construction Of Ecologically Unsafe Plant On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border To Be Relocated (Photo)

"In recent weeks, the EU observer mission has regularly patrolled the Yeraskh (Arazdeyan) area, inspecting and monitoring the dismantling of the metallurgical plant. With our presence we contributed to the safe and secure transportation of materials and equipment to the new location," the EU mission in Armenia wrote on X (Twitter).

However, this post later disappeared, and the mission representatives instead reported on "patrolling the Arazdeyan zone, including the metallurgical plant."

This is not the first time when EU representatives in Armenia try to retract their words. Once again, the European Union could not resist Armenian pressure for long and was forced to make this "remark", ttrying to maintain the relevance of the so-called patrol on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani government demanded that Armenia suspend the construction of a large metallurgical plant bordering with Nakhchivan.

In addition, Azerbaijani environmentalists had earlier sent an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, listing Armenia's enterprises that pollute the environment. The letter noted that the destruction of the ecosystem as a result of ongoing mining operations poses a threat not only to Armenia's environment, but also to neighboring countries, and called on Armenia to immediately stop the activities of the threatening enterprises.