Construction Of Ecologically Unsafe Plant On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border To Be Relocated (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The EU mission
in Armenia has informed about the relocation of construction of a
metallurgical plant that was planned to be built on the border with
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"In recent weeks, the EU observer mission has regularly
patrolled the Yeraskh (Arazdeyan) area, inspecting and monitoring
the dismantling of the metallurgical plant. With our presence we
contributed to the safe and secure transportation of materials and
equipment to the new location," the EU mission in Armenia wrote on
X (Twitter).
However, this post later disappeared, and the mission
representatives instead reported on "patrolling the Arazdeyan zone,
including the metallurgical plant."
This is not the first time when EU representatives in Armenia
try to retract their words. Once again, the European Union could
not resist Armenian pressure for long and was forced to make this
"remark", ttrying to maintain the relevance of the so-called
patrol on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani government demanded that Armenia
suspend the construction of a large metallurgical plant bordering
with Nakhchivan.
In addition, Azerbaijani environmentalists had earlier sent an
open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, listing
Armenia's enterprises that pollute the environment. The letter
noted that the destruction of the ecosystem as a result of ongoing
mining operations poses a threat not only to Armenia's environment,
but also to neighboring countries, and called on Armenia to
immediately stop the activities of the threatening enterprises.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107065886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.