Martini Android Container Demand Surges Across Industries

The Android containerization approach is coming to spotlight offering numeradvantages over the commonly used hypervisor, in support of both Linux and Android. Firstly, it maintains the OEM brand identity by rendering the Android UI invisible. Its dynamic and optimized memory allocation positions it as the frontrunner in Bill of Materials (BOM) optimization. Moreover, elimination of a hypervisor license fee makes the container approach even more cost-effective.

The mARTini Android container boasts support for a wide array of demanding features, including multi-display capabilities, multi-touch functionality, seamless user inputs between Linux and Android environments, multimedia integration, and voice interactions, among others. The concept allows for a choice of performance / integration tradeoff that aligns with customer's specific needs. Moreover, the issues of security, Android compatibility, and updates for new Android versions are all addressed as inherent to the concept.



"We are committed to providing a commercial-grade, containerized Android solution that can efficiently scale for OEMs, ensuring cost-effectiveness, a secure roadmap, and a robust support structure. This solution allows OEMs to maintain full control over IVI software while capitalizing on the Android Automotive benefits. Consequently, we are expanding our integration efforts to encompass a broader range of platforms. Following our initial integration with Qualcomm, Telechips, and MediaTek SoCs, mARTini is now seamlessly integrated into NXP, enablingto create more constructive collaboration with prospective customers.

"Today, we are witnessing a fresh surge of interest in this technology, emanating not solely from the automotive sector but also from diverse industries. This resurgence underscores the maturity of the technology itself and mirrors the market's evolving demand for Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions that incorporate Android as a container within Linux systems. We are prepared for a broad spectrum of industry applications," said Krsto Lazic, Business Development Manager at RT-RK.

