President El-Sisi Extends Condolences To The Families Of The Egyptian Victims In Libya’S Storm

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered his sincerest condolences to the families of the Egyptian citizens who lost their lives in Libya as a result of the storm and floods. The President gave directives to provide urgent aid to the victims' families.

President El-Sisi thanked the state's authorities, particularly the Armed Forces, for their relentless efforts and prompt coordination with the brothers in Libya and Moroto provide support during this grave ordeal

President El-Sisi directed the forces and crew heading to Libya to exert utmost efforts to mitigate the impact of this humanitarian catastrophe.

President El-Sisi gave instructions to prepare the Mistral aircraft carrier to serve as a field hospital so that the brothers in Libya do not endure any burden.