Officials: Kuwaitizing Jobs In Consumer Cooperative Sector Continuing

KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Officials in the cooperative sector have affirmed pursue of "Kuwaitizing" supervisory jobs in the consumer cooperative stores in line with the government policy to alter the geographic staand overhaul the labor market.
The officials, interviewed by KUNA, affirmed that the consumer cooperative societies have used all means to employ Kuwaiti nationals for jobs that had been performed by expatriates.
Abdulwahab Al-Fares, Chairperson of the Cooperative Societies Union, told KUNA that the instant policy aims at employing 3,000 Kuwaitis in the sector and creating more jobs for the citizens. He lauded a meeting, held in the end of August with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who doubles as the head of the demographic stacommission, to discuss the "Kuwaitization" of all supervisor jobs.
All consumer cooperative societies, amounting to 69, have declared that they have unoccupied jobs and have pledged to 'Kuwaitize" all overseeing works in coordination with the ministry of social affairs, Al-Fares said.
For his part, Chairperson of al-Rodha and Hawalli Cooperative Society revealed that the society has already allocated supervision jobs solely for Kuwaitis. He confirmed that the employment of the citizens was in line with the relevant Government decision.
Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri, Chairperson of Al-Sulaibiah Cooperative Society, affirmed necessity of "Kuwaitizing" the sector because it constitutes the main food artery, affirming his readiness to give unlimited support for this approach. (end)
