Usd Stable At Kd 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Thedollar remained stable on Thursday vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar trading at KD 0.308 and the Euro also steadied exchanging at KD 0.331 compared to Wednesday's exchange rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound also remained stable at KD 0.385, while the Swiss franc stood at KD 0.345, and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)
mek.rk
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107065867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.