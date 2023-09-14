Qatar, Guyana: Growing Towards Promising Partnerships

Within Qatar's consistent strategy of building bridges, solid relations, and strong political and economic partnerships with varicountries around the world, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani begins a state visit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, during which he will discuss with President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H E Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them in varifields, in addition to a range of international issues and developments of common interest.

H H the Amir's visit to Guyana will contribute to supporting and strengthening bilateral relations at all levels, especially in the economic, political, and cultural fields, as well as opening up greater prospects for these relations. It will also contribute to raising the volume of investments and trade exchange between the two countries, especially in the energy and food security sectors to fulfill the aspirations of the two countries' leaders and their friendly people for peace, security and prosperity.

Since their establishment in 1996, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries have witnessed remarkable development in many fields. Last May, the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana opened in Doha, a step that would take bilateral relations to a new stage of fruitful partnership in light of the keenness and common desire of both parties to strengthen and develop it in varifields.

The existing relations between the State of Qatar and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana are characterized by strength and stability. The relations are based on mutual respect and common interests, and on creating a stable and peaceful environment to encourage joint investments and improve the welfare and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Since the establishment of relations between Qatar and Guyana, mutual visits, consultations and contacts between the two countries at varilevels and sectors have been continuing, the latest of which was the visit of H E President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to Doha in last May. During the visit, H H the Amir and H E President held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the investment and energy fields, in addition to discussing several topics of common interest.

On the occasion of the visit, a joint statement was released in which the two leaders stressed the need to develop economic relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and food security.

They also exchanged views on issues and matters of mutual interest on the regional and international arenas. The two leaders expressed their aspiration that the inauguration of the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the State of Qatar would contribute to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries and bring them to broader horizons of cooperation and partnership.

They also agreed to send a technical team from the State of Qatar to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to review the available projects especially infrastructure and road projects.

In a previinterview conducted by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) with H E President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit in May, he affirmed that his visit was very successful and that the next stage will consequently witness numerjoint measures, expressing his aspiration for more cooperative relations between the two countries at governmental and private levels to achieve their common interests.

H E added that the talks he held in Qatar were successful and his meetings with several officials in the country covered topics related to investment opportunities in Guyana and the role of partnership with the Qatari private sector in advancing it, expressing his hope that all these meetings would enhance the available opportunities between the two countries and consider the available potential in Guyana including the joint interest of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

In his meeting with the Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, the President stressed his country's interest in developing trade cooperation with the State of Qatar across many sectors including oil, gas, and food security, particularly that Qatar attaches great attention to theses two sectors and have made many achievements in them. His Excellency called on Qatari investors to invest in his country that offers investment opportunities in many sectors, mainly in oil and gas, infrastructure, tourism, services, hospitality, agriculture, and others.

Guyana has a very open investment policy that is free of discrimination. It enjoys a stable and safe investment environment, and is currently focused on building a competitive, sustainable, and resilient economy.

Guyana is located on the northeastern coast of the South American continent. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the north, Suriname to the east, Brazil to the south and southwest, and Venezuela to the northwest.

With an area of 214,969 square kilometers, it is the third smallest country in South America after Suriname and Uruguay. It is home to about 800,000 people, with the city of Georgetown as its capital.