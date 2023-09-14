Medivir To Present At The Pareto Securities Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sweden
, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq: MVIR ) (Stockholm: MVIR) , a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need,
announces that the company will present at the Pareto Securities Healthcare Conference, Today, September 14, at 12.55 CET.
CEO Jens Lindberg will give an updated presentation of the company following the recently presented promising interim results from the ongoing phase 1b/2a combination study with fostrox + Lenvima® in
primary liver cancer (HCC).
The presentation will be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; .
For additional information, please contact;
MagChristensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.
Medivir in brief
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a foon cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS ) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. .
