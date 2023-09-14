(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Canuck Eats Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire Assets of Feastify, the Rural Food Delivery Pioneer
Canuck Eats Inc., a prominent Canadian food delivery service, is exploring the acquisition of assets from Feastify. Canuck Eats Inc., a prominent Canadian food delivery service, is exploring the acquisition of assets from Feastify” - William TsuiVANCOUVER, DC, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Canuck Eats Inc ., a prominent Canadian food delivery service, is exploring the acquisition of assets from Feastify, a former rural-focused food delivery company renowned for its extensive presence across Canada. This potential acquisition is subject to board approval and other closing conditions.
William Tsui, Co-Founder of Canuck Eats Inc., stated, "While we are very enthusiastic about this opportunity, it's important to note that any final decisions will be made following a rigorevaluation and board approval. From the picturesque mountain town of Canmore in Alberta to the vibrant community of Whitehorse in Yukon, and the historic city of Brockville in Ontario, Feastify has left an indelible mark. We're eager to build upon this legacy and ensure that Canadians from Blackfalds, Brooks, Canmore, Coaldale, Drayton Valley, Edson, High River, and all the way to Whitehorse, and every town in between, can experience the best of Canadian cuisine, pending the successful completion of this deal."
Expanding to New Territories
Should the acquisition receive the necessary approvals and proceed, Canuck Eats would further its reach to numerareas including, but not limited to, Drayton Valley, Edson, High River, Hinton, Innisfail, Lacombe, Morinville, Olds, Pincher Creek, Rocky Mountain House, Slave Lake, Stettler, St Paul, Sylvan Lake, Taber, Wainwright, Wetaskiwin, Whitecourt, Dawson Creek, Hope, Invermere, Merritt, Nelson, Oliver, Osoyoos, Powell River, Revelstoke, Squamish, Summerland, Trail, Williams Lake, Neepawa, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Miramichi, Gander, Glace Bay, Angus, Brighton, Brockville, Chelmsford, Cobourg, Dorchester, Dryden, Dunnville, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Exeter, Fergus, Fort Frances, Gananoque, Goderich, Hanover, Kapuskasing, Kincardine, Kirkland Lake, Listowel, Midland, Mount Forest, Napanee, New Liskeard, Port Hope, Shelburne, Simcoe, Strathroy, Sturgeon Falls, Tottenham, Wallaceburg, Wingham, Summerside, Estevan, La Ronge, Meadow Lake, North Battleford, Swift Current, Weyburn, Amherstburg, Beaumont, Bonnyville, Brandon, Caledonia, Carleton Place, Castlegar, Cold Lake, Corunna, Cranbrook, Dauphin, Drumheller, Duncan, Flin Flon, Grand Falls-Windsor, Ingersoll, Kenora, Kingsville, Ladysmith/Chemainus, LaSalle, Leamington, Mount Brydges, New Hamburg, Oakbank, ParksvilleQualicum, Ponoka, Rockland, Salmon Arm, Sauble Beach, Sidney-Saanichton, Sooke, Steinbach, St. Marys, Strathmore, Vegreville, Virden, Warman/Martensville, Winkler/Morden, and Whitehorse.
Tsui of Canuck Eats Inc., expressed, "The breadth and depth of Feastify's coverage across the country is genuinely impressive. Integrating their reach into our network would offer an even more comprehensive service to Canadians everywhere."
About the Potential Acquisition
Feastify's dedication to smaller markets, such as the serene lakeside community of Nelson and the bustling town of Summerside, has been a standout in the industry. Canuck Eats is eager to harness this expertise and provide an unparalleled food delivery service in these areas.
Next Steps
While the acquisition is in advanced discussions, it's essential to emphasize that final decisions are subject to board approval and variother conditions. Canuck Eats is committed to ensuring a transparent process and will provide updates as the situation evolves.
About Canuck Eats Inc.
Canuck Eats Inc. is a premier Canadian food delivery service, connecting customers with a diverse range of local and chain restaurants. This potential acquisition represents a significant step in the company's mission to ensure every Canadian has access to top-notch food delivery services.
