B&H Worldwide Shortlisted As Finalist For Aviation Week Mro Asia Pacific Award For Carbon Smarttrac

B&H Worldwide selected as finalists for MRO Asia Pacific Awards 2023

B H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category.

SINGAPORE, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- B&H Worldwide , a global leader in aerospace logistics , is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the esteemed Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category. This recognition highlights B&H Worldwide's dedication to sustainability and its groundbreaking Carbon SmartTRAC initiative, which is transforming aviation logistics sectors approach to carbon emissions tracking.

The Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards are renowned for honoring excellence in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector of aviation. B&H Worldwide's recognition as a finalist in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category underscores the company's commitment to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the aviation supply chain.

Carbon SmartTRAC, developed by B&H Worldwide, is a game-changing innovation that empowers the aviation industry to monitor and reduce their transport related carbon emissions. This revolutionary solution provides real-time visibility into the carbon footprint of aviation logistics operations, enabling organizations to make informed decisions to minimize their environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for the Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards in the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category, recognizing the transformative impact of Carbon SmartTRAC," said Stuart Allen, CEO of B&H Worldwide. "Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond words - it's at the core of our operations. Carbon SmartTRAC reflects our determination to drive positive change and foster sustainability throughout the aviation logistics industry."

Carbon SmartTRAC has already garnered attention as an innovative solution that sets new standards for reducing carbon emissions. B&H Worldwide's dedication to sustainability is woven into its corporate culture, with ongoing efforts to implement eco-friendly practices across its global operations.

The winners of the Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Awards will be revealed at a prestigiceremony in Singapore on 25th September 2023, where industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability champions will come together to celebrate the achievements of the aviation MRO sector. B&H Worldwide is eagerly anticipating the event and is honored to represent sustainability excellence as a finalist in this distinguished category.

For more information about B&H Worldwide and the Carbon SmartTRAC initiative, please visit .

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTRAC software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at:

Wei Koon Goh

B&H Worldwide

+65 6842 4113

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram