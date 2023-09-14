Farming As A Service Market To $12.8 Billion By 2031, Huge Opportunity For Investors

farming-as-a-service-market-size

Rising demand for precision agriculture, technology adoption, and sustainability initiatives drive the Farmers as a Service market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Farming as a Service Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Adopting advanced technologies in agricultural products, the popularity of Inteof Things (IoT) in agriculture and reducing energy consumption and cost-effectiveness are the major growth factors for the market. However, lack of technical awareness and high initial investments and need for continuinteare the major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in number of agritech start-ups will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Covid-19 scenario

► The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the farming as a service market, owing to the farm management solutions such as precision farming tools and analytics gained more relevance in the wake of the pandemic as they allowed remote monitoring of several addition parameters such as yield monitoring, pest prevention, and irrigation.

On the basis of service type segment, the farm management solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to rise in intepenetration and rise in acceptance of farming solutions by end users such as farmers.

Based on region, North America attained the highest revenue in 2021 due to increasing acceptance of smart farming methods, which has led to an increase in the use of farming as a service model across the region.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Leading Market Players

► Apollo Agriculture

► Deere & Company

► Trimble Inc.

► Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

► SGS Société Générale de Surveillance

► Accenture

► Taranis

► Precision Hawk

► BigHaat

► 63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited

