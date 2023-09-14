EU investigates China for backing electric carmakers as imports increase

(MENAFN) The European Union is starting a probe into China’s country backing for electric carmakers as increasing imports strengthen worries over the future of European car producers.



Talking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe was ready for opposition but “not for a race to the bottom.”



“Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars and their prices [are] kept artificially low by huge state subsidies,” von der Leyen stated. “So I can announce today that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China.”



Europe charges a tax of 10 percent on vehicles traded in from China. That is compared to levy of 27.5 percent in the United States, and China's manufacturers have capitalized on this opportunity to establish a major and fast increasing presence in the European market.



By 2030, Chinese carmakers might witness their stake of the international market duplicate from 17 percent to 33 percent, with European companies undergoing the largest dropping of market stake, based on a new approximation by UBS.

