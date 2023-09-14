Pet Sitting Services Market Is Poised To Expand At A Healthy Cagr Of 8.3%By 2032 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Pet Sitting Services market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Pet Sitting Services market.

Best Friends Pet Care

Care.com, Inc.

D Pet Hotels

Dogtopia Enterprises

Fetch! Pet Care

First Class Pet Sitting Services

Housecarers

Mars, Incorporated

Pawsitive Ruff House Pet Sitting, LLC

Petpals (UK) Limited

Petsfolio PetSmart LLC

Country-wise Insights

Why Will the U.S. Continue to Enjoy the Staof the Largest Market?

The U.S. pet care industry is highly mature and generates yearly revenue of around US$ 40 billion. In the U.S., almost 70% of households own a pet, which comes to around 90 million homes.

This high number provides a huge opportunity for market players associated with the pet care industry. In comparison to other major economies of the world, the U.S. spends a lot more on pet well-being. One of the factors contributing to the pet industry's growth is the U.S. divorce rate. Almost 50% of marriages in the U.S. end in divorce. People often feel lost and traumatized after such events and they find their next companion in a pet. Given the lifestyle of the people, the pet sitting industry has witnessed strong demand, and the same is expected to continue in the future as well.

Regional breakdown of the Pet Sitting Services market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Pet Sitting Services vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Pet Sitting Services market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Pet Sitting Services market.

Competitive Landscape

The global pet sitting services market is highly fragmented. As these services do not require any professional degree or certificate to carry out the business, many small and medium local enterprises own a significant market share regionally. Established market players are resorting to inorganic activities such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence and market share.



In July 2022, Emami Ltd acquired a 30% share in a pet-care company, Cannis LuServices . With the help of this acquisition, Emami will roll out a range of natural and chemical-free products for pets. In June 2022, Zoetis , one of the world's largest drug makers for pets, acquired Basepaws, a pet care genetics company.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of pet sitting services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

By Pet Type:



Dogs



Cats

Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By Service:



In-house Sitting

At-care Facilities

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Why are the Pet Sitting Services market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Pet Sitting Services market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Pet Sitting Services market? What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Pet Sitting Services market?

