Photo Recap: OKX Switch McLaren MCL60 Race Car to Stealth Mode for the Singapore Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Edelman) Singapore, September 13, 2023 -- McLaren Racing and OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today revealed a limited-edition Stealth Mode livery design for the McLaren MCL60 F1 cars at an exclusive media event in Singapore at Lantern, Fullerton Bay Hotel.



From left to right: McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris, OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and McLaren F1 Team driver Oscar Piastri





Lando Norris, Haider Rafique and Oscar Piastri revealing the MCL60 in Stealth Mode at an exclusive media event in Singapore at Lantern, Fullerton Bay Hotel





Haider Rafique and Lando Norris unveiling the MCL60 F1 car in a limited edition Stealth Mode livery - switching McLaren’s livery colorway by adding black to the team’s classic papaya trim







