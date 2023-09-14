Car Care Product Market Expected To Touch $22.6 Billion By 2031, Driven By 5.6% Cagr Growth | Amr

Car Care Product Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global car care product market generated $13 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global car care product market based on product type, solvent, vehicle type, distribution channel, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the interior segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The exterior segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on solvent, the water-based solvent segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the foam-based segment.

Based on sales channel, the B2B segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The B2C segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The light commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

M, Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG,

Amtra Sp. z o.o.,

ARMOR ALL,

Auto Magic,

Autoglym,

Cartec BV,

Chemical Guys,

Illinois Tool Works Inc.,

Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd.,

Liqui Moly GmbH,

MA-FRA S.p.A.,

Northern Car Care,

Simoniz USA,

SONAX GmbH,

Tetrosyl Ltd.,

Turtle Wax, Inc.

