Bowling Equipment Market Is Set To Reach Us$ 1.46 Billion By 2032 X Herald

New entrants in the bowling equipment market could gain prominent market shares by the integration of advanced technologies with bowling to enhance the overall gaming experience. As such, the bowling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.46 billion by the year 2032.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The bowling equipment market is anticipated to progress at a steady CAGR of 4.5% through 2032.

China is expected to account for US$ 97 million of revenue.

The US, UK, and China collectively hold 38.4% of the market share. Ten-pin bowling equipment is expected to witness a notable increase in demand as the popularity of ten-pin bowling increases.

“Rising per capita disposable income, increasing urbanization, and growing penetration of western culture are some of the key factors that are anticipated to drive the overall bowling equipment market growth over the coming years.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

New entrants are gaining prominence in bowling equipment market due to integration of variadvanced technologies, so as to improvise on the gaming experience in entirety. Clutch bowing is one such kind of bowling, which does combine motion tracking and vibrant graphics for rendering a different bowling experience. Andrew Zwicker, a high school bowling coach, had created clutch bowling and has been installed in 25 bowling centers covering 15 countries.

The other trends constitute advanced scoring consoles, custom bowling balls, and 3-phase technologies. Manufacturers are focusing on developing these new balls as they provide enhanced friction with the bowling lane surface and hence improve performance.



QUBICAAMF, in April 2022, announced launching its novel pinspotter. EDGE Free-Fall is abreast with variadvanced technological features. Isos Acquisition Corporation, in July 2021, did announce an official merger with Bowlero for listing it on NYSE.

Key Segments Covered in Bowling Equipment Industry Research



Bowling Equipment Market by Type :



Bowling Balls



Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories Market

Bowling Equipment Market by Sales Channel :



Sporting Goods Retailers



Department Stores



Hypermarkets



Supermarkets



Online Retail

Others

Bowling Equipment Market by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Full Access of the Complete Report:



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bowling equipment market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (bowling balls, bowling pins, and bowling accessories), by sales channel (sporting goods retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retail, and likewise), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: